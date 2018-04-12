Jennifer Lopez Perfect In Tiny Red Mini Dress & 10 More Times She’s Flaunted Her Sculpted Legs

Lady in red! Jennifer Lopez is back on her Vegas stage for her ‘All I Have’ Residency, and showing off her incredible body! Click below to see her newest look!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, is back on stage for her “All I Have” show in Las Vegas, Nevada. To celebrate her return, she rocked a bright red mini dress, flaunting her gorgeous, toned legs. Obviously, all that dancing does a body good! Jennifer works hard for her body — being active, eating clean, staying away from drugs and alcohol, so it’s no wonder she looks amazing at 48 years old!

In addition to her sold-out shows, Jennifer is finally releasing her own makeup line, thanks to a collaboration with Inglot Cosmetics! The line will have 70 products, ranging from $8.50 to $49. She told our sister site WWD, “I really wanted to make it representative of what I would like, what I would use, from the color but also the quality. The price point was very important to me, which is why I chose to partner with Inglot. We can create great quality products that are affordable.”

Jennifer’s toned butt and legs come from what you’d expect — time in the gym doing lunges and squats! Her trainer, David Kirsch, who is based in NYC, has a ton of lower-body exercises that will seriously sculpt you — read them here. His signature “Platypus walk” is the ultimate. It’s my favorite, but also my least favorite, ha! See a bunch of Jennifer’s hottest outfits in the gallery attached and get some bikini body inspo before summer!