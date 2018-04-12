‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: A Doctor Leaves Seattle To Be With Cristina — Is It Owen?

Cristina Yang just saved the day, during the April 12 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, and Sandra Oh didn’t even make an appearance. Let us explain…

OK, so Sandra Oh didn’t return to Grey’s Anatomy during the April 12 episode, but she did offer Sam Bello a spot at her hospital in Zurich after ICE showed up at Grey Sloan wanting to send her back to El Savador. And no, we’re not joking. An agent from ICE came to the hospital searching for Sam, but once Bailey and Meredith discovered she could be sent back to El Savador — a place she hadn’t been to since she was 1 — they stalled the agent and tried figuring out a way to keep Dr. Bello in the country. Sam couldn’t figure out why she would be deported, but she said the only way they could send her was if she had broken the law. Did she? Well, kind of. After Bailey basically saved ICE agent’s life by discovering his arteries were clogged — something we initially assumed was a tactic to stall him — he told her that Sam had been caught running a red light. Apparently, it’s something you could get deported for when you’re working in the U.S. under DACA.

