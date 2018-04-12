Did Nicki Minaj Drop New Music After Cardi’s Album Release On Purpose To Fuel Feud Rumors?

Is Nicki Minaj looking to steal Cardi B’s thunder by dropping new music right after her!? An insider is weighing in!

As fans know, Nicki Minaj, 35, just dropped some new amazing tunes! On Thursday, April 12, the rapstress shared 2 new tracks, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” and fans instantly went nuts! These are the first songs off of her followup to 2014’s The Pinkprint. The timing of the release is raising eyebrows because they arrive less than a week after Cardi B, 25, dropped her debut album Invasion of Privacy! Is Nicki attempting to kill Cardi’s album’s momentum? Also, is this a new chapter in their rumored feud? An insider is finally speaking out to provide some details.

“There isn’t any animosity between the two of them, even though some fans try to make up beef and create issues,” a source told Us Weekly. “Nicki really respects Cardi and will always root for the success of other female artists and MCs. But now she’s ready to come back.” Another insider told the outlet that, “Cardi is focused on her own music and respects all the female rappers that came before her.” Whew! We much prefer these 2 incredible ladies get along!

#ChunLi 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere. A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Apr 10, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

Similar rivalry rumblings surfaced not long after “Barbie Tingz” arrived on April 12. Why? In the lyrics, Nicki raps, “Had to come off IG so they can’t stalk me… All they do is copy looks, steal music too.” This was almost immediately interpreted as a possible shot at Cardi’s success, which has driven constant comparisons between them. But, when push comes to shove, it looks like the fellow MCs are playing nice! Until the inevitable next time fans start believing these 2 hitmakers could be looking to take shots at each other!