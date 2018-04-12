Watch
Cardi B Still Gets Shy Around Offset & It’s The Cutest Thing Ever — Watch Their FaceTime Video

Cardi B & Offset
Cardi B was spotted arriving to her Album listening party in Midtown NYC on Thursday. She had a big smile on , as she stepped out of her SUV licking a Lollipop.Her album, "Invasion of Privacy" will be released at Midnight, but she hosted a private listening session for her management and some lucky fans. Cardi looked amazing with blonde hair , as she wore denim shorts, fishnets and a jacket with furry edges. She held her hands carefully over what appeared to be a baby bump, poking out from under her black T-shirt. Pictured: Cardi BRef: SPL1679363 050418 Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Cardi B and Offset Fenty Puma by Rihanna show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.

Brace yourselves, because this is adorable! Cardi B and Offset FaceTime each other, and Cardi admits she still gets nervous around him. Watch the video here!

Cardi B, 25, is just like us! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper still gets nervous around her fiancé Offset, 26. In a video obtained by The Shade Room, Cardi calls her rapper beau via FaceTime and when he picks up she admits she gets “shy” when she sees him. So cute, right? She repeatedly tells Offset to not watch her as she has something important to tell him, and we can’t think of anything more relatable! Fans quickly shared their adoration for the couple with comments like, “I respect this so much,” and “I love them together.” It’s clear Offset and Cardi are doing better than ever, and we couldn’t be happier. Check out the sweet clip below!

Their FaceTime moment comes just a few days after Cardi officially announced her pregnancy on the April 7 episode of Saturday Night Live. While performing her song “Be Careful,” the cameras panned down to her stomach area to unveil her growing bump. And, of course the crowd went bananas! However, Cardi’s pregnancy wasn’t exactly shocking especially since TMZ reported she was expecting a few weeks back. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited for Cardi’s growing family, and we wish her and Offset the best.

Unfortunately, not everyone shares our sentiments. In fact, Wendy Williams, 53, isn’t too sure Offset and Cardi will tie the knot. “If she’s happy, fine… No I don’t think she and Offset will get married, I think it’s what hip hop/rock and roll people do these days, they just have babies and move along with their lives,” Wendy said to her studio audience. And like we expected, Cardi is pissed.

“With her album doing well and a baby on the way, Cardi has never been happier. She is angry at Wendy and finds it insulting that Wendy would question her love story with Offset,” a source close to Cardi shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Nevertheless, we’re rooting for Cardi, it’s certainly her year!