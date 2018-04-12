Exclusive Video
‘Braxton Family Values’ Preview: Towanda Reveals She’s Suing Tamar’s Ex Vince — Watch

The family drama is heating up on ‘Braxton Family Values!’ In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Towanda tells the family that she’s suing her sister Tamar’s ex! For what?! Watch now!

Towanda Braxton decides to drop a bombshell on the family. “I’ve decided to sue Vince,” she says. Needless to say, Toni is shocked by the news. “This is the first I’m hearing about this,” Toni says. Their family attorney, Antavius, did a lot of research about the Braxton Family Values theme song. Turns out, Traci and Towanda co-wrote the song and never got compensated for it. They also never got compensated for singing the song. Yikes. That’s a major mistake!

At Traci and Towanda’s meeting with Antavius, he reveals that the research shows that the song is completely owned by Tamar and Vince. Traci and Towanda have no ownership interest or rights. According to the paperwork, Tamar is the only singer on the song. That’s not the case at all. Traci and Towanda are understandably pissed, and Towanda’s going to take action against Vince. Give the drama with Tamar and Vince’s recent split, this just takes the family tension to a whole new level. Vince is in deep trouble with the Braxton family! Don’t mess with these sisters!

“I don’t know if Tamar was involved, but what I do know is that I’m more skeptical that Vince will not settle this,” Towanda says in the clip. Looks like she and Vince may be headed to court! Also during the episode, Toni makes a shocking announcement, Towanda’s ex blasts her on social media, and Traci fears her son is not ready to be a dad. Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.