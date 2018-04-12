Is Brad Pitt Looking For His Own Amal Clooney? ‘He Wants A Woman To Challenge Him’

Have George and Amal Clooney set literal ‘relationship goals’ for Brad Pitt? As he starts looking for love again, Brad reportedly wants to follow his friend’s example and date a woman above his level.

Brad Pitt, 54, has caused quite a stir, as the War Machine actor has reportedly been hanging out with Neri Oxman, 42, a renowned expert in the field of architecture and a professor at MIT. If it seems odd that Brad, a Hollywood icon, would supposedly look for love through the halls of academia, he reportedly got the idea from his friend, George Clooney, 56, and how he found happiness marrying Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin, 40) “It took him a long time to date, but he is now,” an insider told PEOPLE. “He likes women who challenge him in every way, especially in the intellect department.”

“Brad has seen how happy and different Amal has made his friend. It has given him something to think about,” the source also told PEOPLE. Tina Fey, 47, accurately summed up how George “married up” when hosting the Golden Globes in 2015. “George Clooney married Amal Alamuddin this year. Amal is a human rights lawyer who worked on the Enron case, was an advisor to Kofi Annan regarding Syria, and was selected for a three-person commission investigating rules of war violations in the Gaza Strip. So, tonight, her husband is getting a Lifetime Achievement Award.” Similar jokes will be made – and justifiably so – if a man best known for films like Fight Club, Meet Joe Black and 12 Monkeys happens to start dating the woman that won the prestigious Vilcek Prize in Design in 2014.

Brad and Neri have a “professional relationship,” and both are reportedly “cautious” about becoming more than friends (and a Pitt source has told PEOPLE that the two aren’t romantically involved.” However, there is someone rooting for these two to take the next step: Brad’s friend, George Clooney!

George would be “thrilled” to see Brad and Neri get serious, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. George sees this connection between his friend and the MIT professor as something good for Brad, as it’s put the “spring [back] in his step.” George also likes the idea of taking his clearly better half on a double date. “He’s sure it would please his wife to be spending time with other super well-educated women,” the insider noted. Of course, Amal could just meet Neri for coffee and leave the boys at home. Still, here’s hoping Brad finds love, especially as he and Angelina Jolie, 42, work out the final details of their divorce.