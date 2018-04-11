Mariah Coogan: 5 Things To Know About Gorgeous Instagram Model Killed In Freak Plane Crash

Mariah Coogan, an Instagram model with over 28, 000 followers, was tragically killed in an Arizona plane crash along with five other young men and women on Apr. 9. Here are five things you should know about her.

Instagram model Mariah Coogan, 23, was tragically killed along with five others in a private plane crash in Scottsdale, AZ while on her way to Las Vegas on Apr. 9. The crash, which is still being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, happened just before 9 p.m. after taking off from a Scottsdale airport and ended up erupting in flames after crashing into the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, according to CBS News. Mariah is one of four identified victims of the crash. The other three are Anand Patel, 26, Helena Lagos, 22, and James Pedroza, 28. Two more victims have yet to be identified. The blonde beauty had over 28, 000 followers on Instagram and often shared gorgeous photos of herself on her page. Here’s everything you need to know about the young star whose life was cut short.

1.) She was a horse trainer and did equestrian sports. Her training took place in San Diego and in 2012, she left high school in Northern CA to also pursue a career in modeling, principal Graham Rutherford of Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa, told the Arizona Republic. “She was eager for adventure, and I always found her easy to speak with,” Rutherford said. “She got on well with many students, too.” Mariah recently moved into a modeling house in Hollywood.

2.) She was in Scottsdale at the time of the crash to visit the Phoenix Lights Festival. Mariah posted a photo of herself in sunglasses on Apr. 7 that talked about her time at the festival. “Forgot my sunnies 🕶 for the @phxlightsfest festival so got some new ones today. Whatcha think?,” her caption for the pic read.

3.) On the night of the crash, she posted pics and videos with the others on the plane just before takeoff. “Off to Vegas” was captioned across the bottom of some of them and Mariah could be seen smiling while sitting in the cabin along with Anand, who was also smiling and giving a peace sign to the camera.

4.) She was quite the traveler. Her Instagram page features several photos of herself in various places, including Costa Rica, Hollywood, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, and Key West. She was also an adventurer and enjoyed thrilling activities such as skydiving, snorkeling and snowmobiling.

5.) In addition to her parents, she is survived by three brothers and one sister. Her family lives in Forestville, CA and after learning of the crash, her mother, Stacey Coogan, spoke with local publication, The Press Democrat, about her daughter. “She’s just a bright light,” Stacey said. “She’s been such a great child to have. I mean, she’s my first, and her middle name is Sunshine, and she has proven that name because any room she walks into, she smiles and brightens the whole room. I’m going to miss her so much.”