‘Truth Or Dare’ Review: Lucy Hale’s Horror Film Is Surprisingly Enjoyable

In ‘Truth or Dare’, Lucy Hale’s Olivia gets wrapped up in a deadly game that leaves most of her friends dead. So, is it worth the watch?



Truth or Dare is (surprisingly) pretty enjoyable to watch, especially for those who love to jump out of their seat while watching a horror film. While the first 20-30 minutes are a little cringeworthy, once the game begins things get interesting enough to keep your attention until the cliffhanger ending. In the film, Lucy Hale, 28, is Olivia, a college student who is dragged on a spring break trip to Mexico by her best friend, Markie (Violett Beane). The opening credits take us through their booze-filled partying by way of social media pictures and videos with their group of friends including Markie’s boyfriend, Lucas (Tyler Posey), Penelope (Sophia Ali), her boyfriend Tyler (Nolan Funk), and their GBF, Brad (Hayden Szeto). When single Olivia gets picked up by Carter (Landon Liboiron) at the bar you immediately get the vibe that this guy is no good, but Olivia falls for his charms anyway. It’s a pretty predictable scenario, but what comes next isn’t.

In an effort not to spoil how it all goes down, I’ll tell you this: Olivia and her friends are coerced to a mysterious location to play a game of truth or dare. They are later warned that the game is cursed, but they shrug it off and head back home to resume life as normal. Except it’s not normal. Olivia starts seeing things, including the people around her turning into creepy Snapchat-like filter faces with red eyes asking her “truth or dare?” over and over again. It’s not until one of their friends, Ronnie (Sam Lerner, who nails his ridiculously douche-y role), ends up dead that she realizes what’s happening. The game is real, it’s possessed, and it’s going to kill them all if they don’t start taking it seriously. Yes, that sounds ridiculous — but aren’t all horror movies pretty ridiculous in some way, shape or form?

As the game continues secrets are spilled, friendships are tested and lives are lost. A lot of lives. On top of that, Olivia and her friends are forced to become detectives of the supernatural to find out why this is happening to them and how to stop it — if they even can. Lucy Hale’s performance is pretty great, and as we all know she has some experience fighting for her life thanks to Pretty Little Liars. Plus, her chemistry with Tyler Posey is palpable in a seemingly doomed love triangle between Olivia, Markie and Lucas.

In short, go see Truth or Dare when it’s released on Friday, April 13 for the scares. But watch Truth or Dare for the love triangle and the creepy Snapchat-like filter that will haunt you every time you open the app. Don’t forget: you can’t stop playing once you start, or you’re dead!