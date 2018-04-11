Tristan Thompson Booed & Slammed During B-Ball Game After Allegedly Cheating On Khloe K

Tristan Thompson hit the floor at Quicken Loans arena in Cleveland against the Knicks despite being embroiled in the worst cheating scandal the Kardashian family has ever endured. He was subjected to boos and Khloe was a no show.

Tristan Thompson, 27, put a brave face on when he stepped on the floor in Cleveland for the Cavs’ last regular season game on April 11. Thompson received a cold greeting from fans after photos and video footage of the NBA star allegedly cheating on his current girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, 33, emerged on April 10. Khloe, who is nine-months pregnant with their first child, a baby girl, was a no-show at Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks. During the game, the Knicks completely dominated from the the first quarter — so for Tristan it was ugly on 2 fronts.

“ # Cavs fans booed Tristan Thompson when he was shown on screen. He wasn’t announced coming off the bench by the PA announcer, either,” sports writer Spencer Davies wrote on Twitter. “Tristan Thompson playing garbage time for the Cavs AND getting booed??? LMFAO,” a fan wrote. “Cavs are losing by 20 right now bc Tristan Thompson is a lying, cheating, trash-ass b*tch,” another viewer chimed in. One fan in the audience simply held up a “We love Khloe” sign. Super ugly. Ultimately, Cleveland lost 98 to 110.

The Cavs/Knicks game in Cleveland was the first time Thompson has been seen since the cheating allegations rocked his world on April 10. First, photos and video footage emerged of Thompson allegedly getting cozy with a brunette, now identified as Lani Blair, inside PHD nightclub in New York City on Saturday, April 7. Thompson was in town because the Cavs had a game against the Knicks. Then, Thompson was later allegedly photographed entering his NYC hotel, The Four Seasons, with Blair, and exiting that same hotel. The two were then supposedly spotted returning to the hotel around 5 a.m. the next morning.

Thompson came under fire once more when a separate video surfaced in which Thompson can be seen allegedly kissing one woman and motor-boating the breasts of another women inside a lounge in Washington D.C. back in October 2017.

@World_Wide_Wob Tristan section at the cavs game taking a beating tonight at fan appreciation night pic.twitter.com/xbzwJQJZNy — Doug Fleck (@fleckdog) April 11, 2018

@RealTristan13 in case you didn’t see this during the game!! pic.twitter.com/I2GDLM9XMo — Emma Ours (@OursEmma) April 12, 2018

Neither Khloe nor Thompson have yet to directly address the cheating allegations. As of April 11, Khloe reportedly began having early contractions. Her mother, Kris Jenner, 62, flew to Cleveland to be with her, as reported by TMZ, which claimed her family and friends are scheduled to fly out on Thursday and Friday.