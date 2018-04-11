Taylor Swift Reveals First ‘Reputation’ Stadium Tour Rehearsal Pics Less Than 1 Month Before 1st Show

Preparation for Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ tour is well underway, and she finally gave us a glimpse into the rehearsals during an Instagram spree April 10. See the pics here!

Taylor Swift, 28, has gone back under the radar for 2018, but that’s because she’s been hard at work getting ready for her Reputation stadium tour, which kicks off in less than one month. But on April 10, she finally gave fans a glimpse of what she’s been up to by sharing photos from rehearsals for the upcoming concerts. In the first pic, Taylor herself poses alongside the male and female dancers who will be joining her on the road. “Say hi to the reputation Stadium Tour dancers!!” she wrote. “Been spending my days rehearsing with these overwhelmingly talented people.”

She went on to share a pic of herself covered in sweat and taking a break from the grueling choreography, then posted a series of photos of some of the dancers, backup singers and musicians in action. We also got a glimpse of her personalized “rep” ear pieces, and a sneak peek of what looks like an EPIC part of the show where she’s lifted in the air by some of the male dancers. The Reputation tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona on May 8, so it won’t be long before we get more of a sense of what the show will be like. Camila Cabello and Charli XCX are the opening acts for the tour.

At the end of March, Taylor made a rare and surprising appearance in Nashville to celebrate the anniversary of the Bluebird Cafe, the place she was discovered as a teenager. She performed at the small venue and even took a shot of Fireball onstage!

Meanwhile, in March, Tay proved her relationship with Joe Alwyn is still going strong after more than a year together. The low-key couple was photographed together on a hike in Malibu. Will their love survive her busy tour schedule this summer?!