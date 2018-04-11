Selena Gomez Wears Pretty Nude Dress & Undone Waves For ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ Event

Sassy Selena! Sel looked so cute at a ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’ photo call in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 11. Get the details on her outfit below!

Selena Gomez, 25, wore a blush Miu Miu embellished cocktail dress at a recent press event, and she’s never looked better! She paired the dress with silver sandals, and no jewelry. This easy, breezy look is perfect for summer! Selena’s hair and makeup was on point! Her new, sassy bob was in undone waves with a TON of texture. I LOVED her hair look! Her makeup was peachy and natural. Her lashes were long and full, and her lips were pink and gorgeous. What a great look! We are so happy to see Selena smiling and back in the limelight. She has been increasingly private as of late.

Selena told Vogue in 2017 about her hiatus, “Tours are a really lonely place for me. My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it — which, I think, was a complete distortion. I was so used to performing for kids. At concerts I used to make the entire crowd raise up their pinkies and make a pinky promise never to allow anybody to make them feel that they weren’t good enough. Suddenly I have kids smoking and drinking at my shows, people in their 20s, 30s, and I’m looking into their eyes, and I don’t know what to say.”

Selena continue, “I couldn’t say, ‘Everybody, let’s pinky-promise that you’re beautiful!’ It doesn’t work that way, and I know it because I’m dealing with the same sh*t they’re dealing with. What I wanted to say is that life is so stressful, and I get the desire to just escape it. But I wasn’t figuring my own stuff out, so I felt I had no wisdom to share. And so maybe I thought everybody out there was thinking, This is a waste of time.” We hope she’s continuing on her self-love journey, because she looks happier and healthier than ever! Obviously, with this movie, she is connecting with her younger fans again.