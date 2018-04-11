‘Harry & Megan: A Royal Romance’ — A Side-By-Side Comparison Of Royalty Vs. Actors

The royal wedding is right around the corner, and so is the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lifetime movie. The casting is pretty on point! Here’s a side-by-side comparisons of the royals vs. the actors playing them!

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will premiere May 13 on Lifetime, a little less than a week before the actual royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Lifetime movie will start from the moment they met and follow their fairytale romance as they went from keeping their relationship under wraps to revealing their engagement. Since this is a movie about Harry and Meghan, Harry’s royal family is getting the movie treatment as well.

Prince Harry and Meghan will be played by Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley. Just saying, the casting of these two is on point. They look so much like the real-life Prince Harry and Meghan! Laura Mitchell, who plays Kate Middleton, bears an eerie resemblance to the Duchess. Burgess Abernethy will take on the role of Prince William. Yes, the roles of Prince George and Princess Charlotte were cast, too! They’re so adorable!

Steve Coulter will play Prince Charles, Maggie Sullivun will play Queen Elizabeth II, and Bonnie Soper will play the late Princess Diana. Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will air May 13 at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime. The real royal wedding will take place May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. Once Prince Harry and Meghan say “I do,” they will take a carriage ride through Windsor Town. A formal reception will be held at St. George’s hall after the service, and then there will be a private evening reception. The Spice Girls will be performing at the reception! We’ve got royal wedding fever, and the Lifetime movie is going to be just the thing to get us ready for the nuptials!