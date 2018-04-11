Nicki Minaj Wears Dominatrix Leather Bondage Look To Lakers Game Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Nicki Minaj isn’t hiding anymore! She wore a daring leather bondage look to sit courtside at a a basketball game after not being seen in public for four months. See the wild pics!

Nicki Minaj disappeared for four months, but she’s not trying to lay low anymore. The 35-year-old sat courtside at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets game on April 10, and her look was all kinds of wild. She sported a studded leather ensemble that featured a zip-up top, fishnet tights and spiked heels. She paired her outfit with a pair of shades and a studded Chanel backpack.

This outing comes only one week after the “Anaconda” singer made her first public appearance in four months. She was spotted arriving at LAX for a flight, and fans quickly picked up on how she covered her stomach with an oversized handbag. Naturally, pregnancy speculation went into high-gear, going off a Jan. report from MediaTakeOut that claimed the rapper was expecting a baby with now-ex boyfriend Nas. The disappearance from the public eye didn’t help the rumors either, but then Nicki stepped out on April 5 rocking semi-sheer lace leggings and a striped sweater that didn’t look to be concealing any hint of a bump.

Nicki hasn’t released an album since 2014’s The Pinkprint, so her public absence was likely due to her working on new music. Hours before her courtside appearance, the “Super Bass” star broke her social media silence to announce she’ll be releasing two new singles, “Chun-Li,” and “Barbie Tingz” on April 12. She opened up about her next era of music in a Sept. 2017 interview with Dazed. “”This era will be a billion times more epic than anything ‘Anaconda’ could have delivered,” she told the magazine. “I think this era will definitely be the most memorable and the most impactful of my career yet.” We can’t wait to see what she has in store!