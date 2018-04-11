‘Marriage Boot Camp’: ‘Somebody’s Gonna End Up In The Hospital’ During Dangerous Raft Exercise

Yikes! The cast of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ was blindfolded during a raft exercise that will air this Friday, April 13, and Brandi Glanville said it was a complete ‘s*** show’.

The families will face a new challenge in the water — while blindfolded — during the April 13 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, and thanks to this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek that WE tv gave to HollywoodLife.com, you’re getting a first look at the dangerous exercise. As the one-minute clip begins, you can see a few of the cast mates getting into giant rafts. “Oh, this is going to be good,” Mob Wives star Renee Graziano says before Love & Hip Hop OG Jim Jones‘ mom adds, “I said to myself, ‘This [life jacket] better be on tight and I better float with this s***'”.

Then, Dr. V and Dr. Ish tell the cast mates that they’re going to “yell 3, 2, 1… and then that’s going to be your cue to go.” But before they start the countdown, they tell everyone that they’ll have to be blindfolded during the exercise! “Oh, f***,” Jim’s mom says before former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville adds, “It’s gonna be a s*** show, and somebody’s gonna end up in the hospital.” Yikes! When Jim asks how they’re supposed to get to the other side of the lake, where their family members are waiting, the doctors say by “voice”. “You gotta listen,” Dr. V adds. So basically it’s an exercise to help these families communicate with each other — something they’ve all had a problem with since the moment they walked through the door on Day 1.

Renee didn’t think it’d be a problem, as she suggests she’s used blindfolds before so the task won’t be difficult. “Hasn’t anyone had sex with a blindfold? I mean, come on…” she said aloud as her sisters listened, but were left speechless.

