Mariah Carey Reveals She’s Secretly Been Battling Bipolar Disorder For 17 Years: ‘I Lived In Denial’

For the first time, Mariah Carey is opening up about her battle with bipolar disorder, which she was first diagnosed with in 2001 but refused to come to terms with until just recently.

Mariah Carey has secretly been struggling with bipolar disorder for the last 17 years, she tells People in the magazine’s latest issue. The superstars singer explains that she was diagnosed with the mental illness back in 2001 after being hospitalized for a mental breakdown, but “didn’t want to believe” it was happening to her. “Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” she says. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love— writing songs and making music.”

Dealing with bipolar disorder is an every day battle, and Mariah is continuing therapy and taking medication to help her deal with periods of depression and hypomania, which can cause irritability, sleeplessness and hyperactivity. For now, she says she’s not feeling “too tired or sluggish” from the meds and considers herself to be in a “good place” finally. “I’m hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone,” she reveals. “It can be incredibly isolating. It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me.”

Before she was officially diagnosed, Mariah thought she was just suffering from some sort of sleep disorder, but realized her symptoms were nothing like normal insomnia. “I was working and working and working,” she says. “I was irritable and in constant fear of letting people down. It turns out I was experiencing a form of mania. Eventually I would just hit a wall.”