Kylie Jenner’s post-baby body looks better in a new pic she posted on Instagram. You have to see this look at how amazing her butt looks in a velour tracksuit!

Well that’s one way to promote your brand! Kylie Jenner, 20, hopped on Instagram on April 11 for a quick photoshoot starring her Mercedes G-Wagon, Kylie Cosmetics, Fendi, a lot of velour, and her huuuuge butt. Kylie looked like a million bucks on this sunny day in Los Angeles, flaunting her incredible post-baby figure like a boss. The first pic was pretty cute. Kylie’s just casually lounging on her G-Wagon while wearing a brown velour jumpsuit, as you do. She looks so glamorous with her tiny sunglasses too, but we’re sort of laughing that she’s trying to play off a flirty pic as an advertisement for one of her lip kits. It’s okay to just post a pic!

The second pic clearly isn’t about liquid lipsticks. Kylie’s totally glowing in the “hump day” (her words) pic that puts her amazing butt front and center. She looks so good that we’re honestly considering digging our Juicy tracksuits out of the back of our closets. It’s hard to believe that Kylie had a baby a little over two months ago! Her waist is teensy tiny, and she’s definitely lost the baby weight in her face and arms. The butt-length hair extensions are pretty fab, too!

Kylie’s photoshoot comes in the midst of sister Khloe Kardashian‘s major drama with boyfriend/father of her baby, Tristan Thompson. Tristan, 27, was caught allegedly cheating on Khloe with multiple women, literally just days (or maybe hours!) before she’s set to give birth. Tristan’s allegedly been cheating on Khloe for months, with video surfacing from October showing him allegedly canoodling with two other women! The video in question, taken in Washington, DC, at a hookah bar, shows a man (reportedly Tristan) motorboating a woman, who then grabs his crotch! Poor Khloe!