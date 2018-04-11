Kim Kardashian Trolled By Khloe Fans For Posting Bikini Pics During Tristan Thompson Drama

Kim Kardashian’s getting slammed by fans for posting vacation pics amidst Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s relationship drama. Kim is ‘not supporting’ her pregnant sister fans are saying after videos of Tristan allegedly cheating surfaced.

Kim Kardashian, 37, is under fire for her influx of vacation photos amidst Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson‘s alleged cheating scandal. Fans are coming down on Kim pretty hard on social media, calling her “insensitive” and “unsupportive”of her pregnant sister. As photos and video footage of what appears to show Thompson, 27, cheating with another woman have taken over the internet, Kim, along with Kourtney Kardashian, 38, are “chillin'” in a Turks and Caicos. The sisters have been flooding Instagram with an excess of bikini photos and other lavish snaps.

“Ride or die,” Kim captioned a bikini photo alongside Kourtney and their friend on April 11, which upset one fan who hit back at Kim. “In midst of whats going on, u think you would have added Khloe in that ride or die statement/pic,” the Twitter user wrote. “I understand u are away but may not be appropriate this morning considering. We are all so worried about Khloe.” Another fan wrote: “Is there ever a situation where you stop taking pictures??!…stop thinking about your public image & views/likes for once and be there for khloe, your sister needs you!!”

Ride or Die pic.twitter.com/D7utEukjPF — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 11, 2018

Many fans even pleaded with Kim to give them an update on how Khloe is doing amidst the recent drama. “Can you go look after Khloe! She’s going through it right now!” one concerned fan wrote. Meanwhile, others simply questioned why the Kardashian sisters didn’t cut their trip short to be with Khloe during this troubling time. “Why aren’t you with Khloe now,” multiple fans wrote.

News of allegations that NBA star, Thompson cheated on Khloe broke on Tuesday, April 10. Thompson was allegedly photographed and videotaped getting close to a woman, now identified as Lani Blair, on Saturday, April 7 in a New York City club. Thompson was later photographed entering his NYC hotel with Blair, and exiting that same hotel, hours later. Both Khloe and Thompson have yet to directly address the cheating allegations.

As the reports about Thompson and Blair emerged, a separate video from October 2017 surfaced, which shows Thompson kissing and motor-boating the breasts of two women. This took place in Washington D.C. and was released by TMZ on April 10.

The shocking photos and footage came about while Khloe is nine months pregnant with the couple’s first child, a baby girl. Khloe is still in Cleveland at the home she and Tristan share, as she’s about to give birth any day now.