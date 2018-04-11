Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Bans Tristan From Delivery Room After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly changed her birth plans and is not letting Tristan Thompson in the room when she has their baby. Get the details on who she wants by her side instead.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is getting ready to give birth by C-section in Cleveland, OH on Apr. 13 and she doesn’t plan on letting baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 26, in the room when it happens, according to X17. After he was caught with multiple women during their relationship, Khloe reportedly wants him to keep his distance from her and the baby to come. “Khloe is devestated and humiliated,” a source told the outlet. “She’s trying to keep it together for the sake of the baby’s health, but she’s done with him. She has changed her birth plan, and no longer will allow Tristan to be in the room when she gives birth. Immediately after, she plans on leaving Cleveland and never returning.” Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner, 62, and her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are set to arrive in Cleveland today and tomorrow and will be by her side when she welcomes her baby girl into the world.

In addition to helping with the birth, Khloe’s family is planning on helping after the baby is born. “Kris has been working on coordinating a private jet with a medical staff to get Khloe and the baby safely from Cleveland to LA,” another source said. “She’s also talking to their lawyers about Khloe filing for sole custody of the child. She’s in absolute disbelief that Tristan has done this to her daughter, and now she’s out for blood.”

It all sounds like such a heartbreaking time for the mom-to-be and we can’t help but feel for her! Luckily, she has her loving family there to comfort her as needed. After a source told us that Kim is livid with Tristan for what he’s putting Khloe through, it’s understandable that she would want to be there for her sister during such a life changing moment. It’s also good to know Khloe’s mom will be there at the same time Khloe becomes a mom herself. We’re wishing Khloe a happy and healthy birth during this rocky time in her life!