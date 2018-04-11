Tristan Thompson’s Ex Jordan Craig Posts Cryptic Message Amidst Cheating Scandal

Talk about timing! Tristan Thompson’s ex girlfriend, Jordan Craig has remained silent about his cheating scandal until now. See her shocking message seemingly aimed at Khloe Kardashian after Thompson’s alleged infidelity.

Tristan Thompson‘s ex girlfriend Jordan Craig has broken her silence as his cheating scandal rages on in the news. Craig — who is the mother of Thompson’s first child, a son, 15-month-old Prince Oliver — took to Instagram on April 10 “wishing peace for everyone.” Many believe her cryptic message, which fell on the same day the cheating scandal broke, was a subliminal message for Khloe Kardashian, 33, who is nine months pregnant with Thompson’s child, a baby girl.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig wrote on her Instagram story. “Wishing peace for everyone,” she concluded, adding a heart emoji to the end of her message. See the full message below!

Craig dated Thompson before he became romantically involved with Khloe in September 2016, despite claims that he cheated on Craig with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. However, Craig was still pregnant with Thompson’s first child when Thompson began dating Khloe. Craig later welcomed Prince in December 2016. While online critics stirred up gossip about Craig’s situaiton, she remained silent about Thompson and Khloe’s relationship… until now, so it seems.

News about Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke on Tuesday, April 10. Thompson was allegedly photographed and videotaped getting close to a woman, now identified as Lani Blair, on Saturday, April 7 in a New York City club. Thompson was later photographed entering his NYC hotel with Blair and then returning to the hotel in a black SUV.

After that, a separate video surfaced [via TMZ], which shows Thompson kissing and motor-boating the breasts of two women in Washington D.C. back in October 2017, while he was still dating Khloe.

Both Khloe and Thompson have yet to directly address the cheating allegations. Khloe is nine months pregnant with the couple’s first child and she is in Cleveland at the home she and Tristan share, awaiting their daughter’s birth.