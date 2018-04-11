Joe Jonas Joins Selena Gomez For New Movie & We Can’t Help Wondering: Does Taylor Swift Know?

Looks like Joe Jonas is working with Selena Gomez on a new animated flick! Is his ex and her BFF Taylor Swift bothered?!

Uh-oh. Joe Jonas, 28, just announced that he’s signed on to be the voice of a character in the new 3rd Hotel Trannsylvania movie — alongside Selena Gomez, 25! Why is this crazy news? Because Selena is best buds with Taylor Swift, 28! The same Taylor Swift who was dumped by Joe when she was just a teenager! And if you remember, it was a pretty vicious split, too. Could Sel’s BFF be feeling a little hurt?

Joe broke the news on Instagram, naturally, with a photo of his character and a clever pun. “This summer, I’ll be Kraken you up in #HotelT3!” he captioned a photo of what appears to be the fun-loving sea monster that he’ll be voicing. As fans know, Selena has been a part of this marvelously macabre series since the beginning, so it’s Joe that’s the newcomer. We can’t wondering if the “Wolves” songstress put up a fight about working with Joe or was totally cool with it? After Taylor and Joe broke up in 2008, 10 years ago!

Fans will remember that when Joe decided to pull the plug on Taylor, he didn’t do it face to face. He did it over a phone call and let’s just say he kept it brief! “It’s all right – I’m cool,” Taylor told Ellen DeGeneres when she visited her show not long after, via Just Jared. “You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18.” Wow. Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation creeps into theaters on July 18, 2018.