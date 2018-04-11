Jenelle Evans’ Ex Courtland Arrested On Drug Bust: See ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Mugshot

‘Teen Mom 2′ star Jenelle Evans’ ex Courtland Keith Rogers has been arrested! Here’s all the latest developments!

Oh no! Jenelle Evans‘ ex-husband Courtland Keith Rogers has been arrested in North Caroline, according to TMZ. He was taken to jail on Tuesday, April 10, after being indicted in March on 2 drug-related charges: Selling and delivering schedule III substances as well as possession with intent to sell schedule III substances.

The outlet went on to add that the former Teens Moms star was arrested in November of 2017, which led to the drug-related charges. This story is developing…