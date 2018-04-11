Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Desperate To Fly Home Amid Cheating Scandal: Why She’s Stuck In Ohio

After discovering Tristan Thompson is allegedly cheating on her, Khloe Kardashian is heartbroken AND super pregnant. But while she may want to flee Ohio, she can’t!

As furious and embarrassed as Khloe Kardashian, 33, may be, she’s pretty much stuck living in Cleveland until she gives birth! At her shared Ohio home with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, the Revenge Body star was patiently waiting to deliver her baby when news broke on April 10 that Tristan has allegedly been cheating on pregnant Khloe for months now — with multiple women! Click here to see gorgeous pics of Khloe Kardashian pregnant.

Distraught, confused, and devastated doesn’t even begin to cover what the expectant mom must be feeling right now. And now we can also add “alone” to that list. After all, she gave up giving birth at home in California in order for Tristan to be there. But given the current situation, now all she apparently wants to do is rush home to be surrounded by friends and family — and we do not blame her! There’s just one problem though, she’s reached the point where she’s TOO pregnant to fly.

“Khloe is stuck in Ohio, where she most likely will give birth to her baby despite her desire to flee back to California,” a source close to the Kardashians shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her mom already flew out there to be by her side for the birth, and her sisters and the rest of the family are also expected to gather in Ohio for the big event.” While Khloe will thankfully have her sisters and mom with her for the birth, she’d much rather be home in Cali at this point and nowhere near Tristan and his alleged lies.

“But even if Khloe wanted to come home, and leave Tristan and his cheating ways behind, she would not be able too,” our insider explained. “Khloe is too far along in her pregnancy for any long distance traveling. Whether she likes it or not, her only safe choice is to have her baby in Cleveland, no matter how sad or difficult that will be for her.” At this point, it’s still up in the air if Khloe will even allow her baby daddy to witness their daughter’s birth. After all he’s put her through so far, we could totally understand if Khloe never wants to see Tristan again.

“Whether she allows Tristan to join her, with her family, in the hospital for the birth is the tough, painful choice Khloe will now have to make,” our source added. We wish all the best for Khloe and her daughter during this difficult time.