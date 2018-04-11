Harry Styles Covers Ariana Grande To Honor Manchester Bombing Victims — Emotional Video

Harry Styles paid tribute to the lives lost at Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena last year by covering her song ‘Just a Little Bit of My Heart’ at his show on April 9! Check out the performance here!

It feels like just yesterday Ariana Grande’s May 2017 concert at the Manchester Arena was attacked by an explosion that left 22 dead and many more injured. Now, almost a year later the heartbreak is still fresh. So, when Harry Styles hit the same arena on April 9 as a part of his current tour, it was only right that he honor the victims. “I grew up coming to my first concert in this room, I love this room,” Harry said on stage before singing Ariana’s song “Just a Little Bit of My Heart.”

“The next song we’re going to play, I wrote a few years ago, and I gave it to a singer called Ariana Grande. She sang it a few times, and now we’re going to do our version of it for you– and if you can find some way to join in please do so. I stand with you, Manchester,” Harry continued. What a beautiful moment! The song comes from Ariana’s 2014 album My Everything that Harry co-wrote. It was certainly a special tribute, and we’re sure Manchester appreciated the gesture. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Harry honored Manchester’s victims. Just one day after the tragedy, Harry stopped his concert in Mexico, so he and his fans could hold a moment of silence for the lives that were lost. “We have a choice of what we can put into the world, and I ask you to put in love everyday,” Harry told his fans.

In addition to Harry’s support of Manchester, Ariana has encouraged other stars to help out as well. Ariana put together a benefit concert a few weeks after the incident that included Mumford & Sons, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Chris Martin. Plus, Chris Blue and Usher sang a touching tribute to the victims on the May 23 Voice finale. Our hearts still go out to family and loved ones of the victims!