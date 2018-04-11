Gigi Hadid Admits She Misses Her ‘Ass’ & ‘T**s’ Pre-Weight Loss: ‘I’m Not Skinny Because I Gave In’

Gigi Hadid was interviewed by Blake Lively for the new issue of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ and in the mag, she’s reminiscing about her old body and talking about loving yourself in a critical industry.

Gigi Hadid, 22, and Blake Lively, 30, are #GOALS, chatting for the May 2018 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR. Even though both women are beautiful, smart, and funny, they still have to deal with trolls online. “Most of it is just nonsense. But it can still hurt,” Gigi said. “Nowadays, people are quick to say, ‘I used to love Gigi’s body, and now she just gave in.’ But I’m not skinny because I gave in to the industry. When I had a more athletic figure, I was proud of my body because I was an amazing volleyball player and horseback rider. But after discovering that I have Hashimoto’s [an autoimmune disease], I needed to eat healthy and work out. It was weird as a teenager, dealing with this when all of my friends could eat McDonald’s and it wouldn’t affect them.”

Blake responded, “You’ve been on both sides of it. You were body-shamed for being ‘too big’ when you first started modeling. And now you’re body-shamed for being ‘too skinny.'” Gigi revealed, “If I could choose, I would have my ass back and I would have the tits I had a few years ago. But, honestly, we can’t look back with regret. I loved my body then, and I love my body now. Whoever is reading this, I want you to realize that three years from now you will look back at a picture from this time period and be like: ‘Wow, I was so hot. Why did I feel so bad about myself because of some stupid thing someone said?'”

Though Gigi is the one being interviewed, Blake drops some major truth bombs! “It’s so important for young people not to compare themselves with what they see online. It’s our job as actors and/or models to be in shape. We have access to gyms and trainers and healthy food. And then on top of that, 99.9 percent of the time the images are Photoshopped. I’m guilty myself of being at a photo shoot and saying, ‘That looks terrible on me.’ And they’re like, ‘We’ll fix it.’ And you’re so relieved.” Thank you for pulling back the curtain, ladies!