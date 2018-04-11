Nicki Minaj, Cardi B & 20 More Stars Who Dress Like Dominatrixes In Everyday Life

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and more of our favorite stars have all went out in public wearing some leather and latex. See all the celebs who wear bondage looks on the reg!

Nicki Minaj decided to sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game wearing a dominatrix look, and we’re still not over it. For the event on April 10, the 35-year-old donned a studded leather ensemble featuring a black zip-up top, fishnet tights and spiked heels. She accessorized the bondage outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses and a studded Chanel backpack. While it might seem pretty extreme to see someone wearing a BDSM-inspired outfit in public, Nicki isn’t the only celeb who got her latex and leather on for a casual outing. Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Bella Hadid, and more stars have stepped out looking like dominatrixes.

Nicki’s look, however, was extra noteworthy considering it was one of the first times we’ve seen her in public in four months. The “Anaconda” singer has been keeping an insanely low profile recently, but was spotted for the first time on April 4 while at LAX airport. It took her a bit longer to break her social media silence, which came on April 10 when she announced she’ll be dropping two new singles – “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” on April 12 at 10 am PST and 1 pm EST.

The rapper hasn’t released an album since 2014’s Pinkprint, so the new content is definitely exciting fans. While it’s unclear whether these two tracks will be singles from her next album or just single releases unattached to a bigger project, Nicki revealed in a Sept. 2017 interview that her next era of music is going to be epic. “I think this era will definitely be the most memorable and the most impactful of my career yet,” she told Dazed.

