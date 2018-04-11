Here’s The Secret Behind Camila Mendes’ Shiny, Healthy Hair — & It’s Sold At The Drugstore

Congratulations are in order for Camila! She’s the new face — or maybe head? — for John Frieda hair care! See her favorite hair products below!

John Frieda‘s new campaign, Your Hair Talks, Make a Statement, is helping women be outspoken and confident in all aspects of their lives. Your hair is a big part of how you present yourself! Riverdale star Camila Mendes is wonderful at sharing her personality with her fans, and now, she’s teamed up with the brand. “My hair has always been a definitive part of my personal style, so I love being part of a campaign that celebrates hair as a form of expression,” Camila said in a statement. “I’m excited to join Your Hair Talks, Make A Statement with so many other bold, inspired women.”

Camila added on her Instagram, “So excited to reveal that I’m partnering with John Frieda Hair Care for an awesome new campaign! I’ve been using their Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum since I was in fifth grade, so this partnership truly is a perfect fit. Can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on 💁🏻‍♀️ Check out @JohnFriedaUS for more behind-the-scenes!” See more pics by scrolling to the right on the image below:

Heather Warnke, Director of Marketing at Kao USA Inc, who owns John Frieda, said in a statement: “Camila is confident and outspoken, which ties in perfectly to our campaign. Her bold style and self-proclaimed lifelong passion for hair makes her an amazing addition to our campaign. We’re very excited to have her share her journey and unique hair story.” Congrats, Camila!