Amidst speculation about the status of his relationship with Neri Oxman, Brad Pitt was photographed smiling while hitting up a baseball game on April 10. See the pic here!

Brad Pitt definitely looks to be in a good place these days! The actor attended the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Oakland Athletics baseball game in L.A. on April 10, and he had a big smile on his face as he took in the sporting event from the crowd. It’s unclear who he went to the game with, but he appeared to be chatting with the guy next to him while also keeping an eye on the field. This sighting comes amidst buzz about Brad’s relationship with MIT professor and architect, Neri Oxman, who he was first linked to over the weekend.

Although there’s speculation about whether or not there’s something romantic going on between Brad and Neri, Page Six reports that they’re strictly friends who are working together professionally after being introduced by a mutual acquaintance. It appears the two have been in contact for several months at this point, too, as he was photographed spending time at MIT in November. However, Brad and Neri have not been photographed together yet. “Their friendship has not turned into a romance,” Page Six’s source reiterated. “As both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship. But Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri — she is fascinating.”

This newfound friendship comes more than a year after Brad and Angelina Jolie ended their marriage. The exes’ divorce is still being finalized. However, it was reported last month that they are in the final stages of getting everything squared away.

Still, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Angie can’t help but feel a bit jealous of her ex’s new relationship, romantic or not. “Angelina is steaming with emotions and jealousy,” our source said. “She doesn’t like to hear any of the dating rumors about her ex. She can’t handle it.”