The first trailer for the TV adaptation of ‘YOU’ has finally arrived, and it is all kinds of crazy. Penn Badgley takes ‘Lonely Boy’ to a whole new level as a guy willing to whatever it takes to be with the girl of his dreams.

Are you officially obsessed? Well, after watching the YOU trailer, you will be. The new TV show, premiering Sept. 2018, is based on the best-selling book by Caroline Kepnes. The first trailer introduces us to the actors who are taking on the roles in her gripping psychological thriller. Beck, played by Elizabeth Lail, and Joe, played by Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley, first cross paths when Joe saves Beck from getting him by a subway! Beck goes to the bookshop where Joe works to say “thank you,” but he doesn’t want to just leave it at that. He wants more. So much more. We are so here for Penn embracing this dark role.

Beck begins to fall for the mysterious Joe, but her BFF Peach, played by Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, has her suspicions about him. “Thank goodness for you. Being in Greenpoint of all places at the very right moment,” Peach says sarcastically. Peach is right on point about Joe. He becomes obsessed with Beck, stalking her Instagram and following her. This is what would happen if Dan Humphrey had gone down the worst possible path. But Peach isn’t exactly the best for Beck either. She has her own obsession with her little “pet.”

The trailer is full of steamy makeout sessions between Beck and Joe. If you’ve read the book, you know this doesn’t end well, but we’re not going to spoil it for you. Here’s a little tease: the trailer is crazy good, but ending of YOU is even more bonkers than you could ever imagine. The show also stars John Stamos, Luca Padovan, and Zach Cherry.