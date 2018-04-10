Sigrid: 5 Things To Know About ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ Singer Before Coachella

Get ready, Coachella: here comes Sigrid. The BBC Music Sound of 2018 winner will play the massive music festival, so before she takes the stage, get all the details about this Norwegian pop sensation.

Coachella is going to be bigger than ever. The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem are headlining the 2018 festival, but so many more artists will be lighting up the stage. One of the rising stars booked for the festival’s weekends is Sigrid, the 21-year-old sensation from Scandinavia. Ahead of her Coachella debut – she’s scheduled to perform on April 14 and 21 – get to know about her, including how she found success before she was legal to drink, what she does in her off-time, and what she has in common with Adele and 50 Cent.

1. She had her first hit when she was still in high school. Sigrid, born Sigrid Solbakk Raabe, began playing the piano when she was eight years old. “That took quite a while, I think. I was a very shy kid. Very shy. But I started doing theatre when I was six years old and that really changed something. My more playful side came out of me,” she told the BBC. “Then, when I was in junior high I started doing covers – Ellie Goulding, Adele, Coldplay, Keane – and I would change the rhythm or the melody to make it my own. That’s when I discovered I like to make stuff, not just copy it.”

She soon switched to guitar, according to NyttiUka. In 2013, while she was still a teenager attending Fagerlia high school, she had released her debut single, “Sun.” It was a success in her native country of Norway, putting her on the path to stardom.

Coachella isn’t her first major festival appearance. After signing with Island Records in 106, Sigrid released the Don’t Kill My Vibe EP in 2017. The title track charted in Norway, Australia and the United Kingdom. This newfound fame led to some high profile festival appearances. She performed on the Park Stage at Glastonbury, while also performing at Oslo’s Øyafestivalen, and Reading Festival 2017.

She won the BBC’s Sound of 2018 award. The BBC Music Sound of 2018 Award was decided by 170 industry experts, DJs, festival bookers, critics and former winners. It basically decided the sound of the future, so Sigrid winning it is a big deal. She beat out Rex Orange County, R&B singer IAMDDB. Past winners include people you might have heard of: Adele, Sam Smith, Haim, Ellie Goulding and 50 Cent.

“It’s quite crazy to get this recognition,” said Sigrid, per Billboard. ”I feel honored as there are so many other artists I look up to who have won this before me, and honestly, I’m just really happy and proud of what my team and I have achieved together.”

“Don’t Kill My Vibe” is her “Fight Song.” Her big hit was inspired by a difficult songwriting session with older men who patronized her. “You shut me down, you like the control / You speak to me like I’m a child / Try to hold it down, I know the answer/ I can shake it off and you feel threatened by me,” the song goes. “It’s about a writing session for me, personally, but we tried to make it as general as possible,” she told The Guardian. “Not being treated OK is something everyone can relate to, no matter what age or gender.”

visited my brother at uni recently. so so proud of you, tellef🖤 pic.twitter.com/YqG152Mvo7 — sigrid (@thisissigrid) April 5, 2018

She likes tea, video games and her family. “Day off,” she tweeted on March 23, showing her with a large cup of tea and The Sims loaded up on her laptop. Her Twitter feed also has her showing love to her family. “I only have cheesy «I love my sister» captions for this :))))),” she tweeted on March 31, a few days before she posted a picture with her brother. “Visited my brother at uni recently. So proud of you, tellef.”