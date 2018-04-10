Lani Blair: 5 Facts About Woman Seen At Hotel With Tristan Thompson After Kissing Him

The woman who was seen entering a hotel with Tristan Thompson after allegedly kissing him on April 7 has allegedly been identified as Lani Blair. Find out more, here!

While Khloe Kardashian, 33, is just days away from giving birth to her first baby, her man, Tristan Thompson, has been spending time in NYC — with another woman! By now, you’ve probably heard about Tristan getting cozy with a mystery woman at PH-D Lounge on Saturday, April 7, and how they were also spotted entering and exiting his hotel together. Initially, her identity was a mystery, but according to Daily Mail, she’s been ID’d as a strip club worker named Lani Blair. It’s still unclear if Tristan actually cheated on Khloe with Lani, but considering she allegedly entered his hotel with him at 5am ET on April 8 and didn’t leave until 8pm that evening — after they were pictured getting cozy — things seem super suspicious. Especially considering TMZ released a surveillance video of Tristan kissing and motorboating two other women in October 2017 (when Khloe was three months along in her pregnancy). Want to know more about Lani? Keep reading!

1. Lani Blair has a huge Instagram following. At the time of this article being published, she has 363,000 followers. We can only guess that she’ll have thousands more in the next few days, as more people hear about her eventful night with Tristan!

2. Immediately after people started identifying her as Tristan’s alleged hookup in comments on various Instagram posts, she made her profile private. Rude!

3. From what we did see from her account before it went private, Lani likes to pose in bikinis — in one shot, which you can see in our gallery above, she’s seen modeling a hot orange one.

4. Just like the Kardashians, she’s posed topless before. Does this mean Tristan has a type? Watch the video, here.

5. According to various modeling profile sites online, she is 28 years old, as she was allegedly born on June 6, 1989. So not only is she younger than Khloe, but she appears to be shorter as well.