Jamie Linden: 5 Things To Know About Rachel McAdams’ Baby Daddy & Rumored Fiancé

Congratulations! Rachel McAdams and screenwriter Jamie Linden reportedly became proud parents of a new baby boy. Here’s everything you need to know about her longtime boyfriend and supposed fiancé.

1. He’s a filmmaker who has worked with Channing Tatum. Rachel McAdams, 39, and Jamie Linden, 37, reportedly became a family after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. The couple supposedly welcomed a baby boy into the world. Will this kid follow in the family business? While Rachel is known as the star of The Notebook and Mean Girls, Jamie is best known for as a screenwriter and filmmaker. He wrote the script to We Are Marshall. He also wrote and directed the 2010 independent movie, 10 Years, starring Magic Mike himself, Channing Tatum.

2. He started from the bottom and now he’s here. “My first job was an assistant at Mirage for Sidney Pollack and Anthony Minghella,” Jamie told Variety in 2012, “and I remember the first time I ever spoke to Sidney, he was getting ready to do The Interpreter and he said, ‘I don’t know why I’m doing this. Every time I start to make a movie I can’t remember why I’m doing this’ and I never really understood that until I wrapped this movie [10 Years]. It’s a huge amount of time and effort and you have to really, really love it.”

3. Jamie went from New Girl to Mean Girls. Prior to his low-key relationship with Rachel, Jamie was romantically involved with Zooey Deschanel, per E! News. The two were together from 2012 to 2014. Prior to Jamie, Rachel was involved with Ryan Gosling and Michael Sheen. She and Jamie were first linked in 2016.

4. He won big…on The Price Is Right. After he graduated from Florida State University, he headed out to California to pursue his dream of making movies. He and his friends had tickets to a taping of The Price Is Right, and Jamie actually made it onstage to play one of the games. “I won $5,000 and a Tuscan wine server cart,” Linden shared with FSU’s website. “The money actually helped me stay in California longer than I had planned.”

5. Jamie’s pals with Scott Porter. Jamie grew up in Winter Park, Florida, attending Lake Howell high school. His classmate? Friday Night Lights star Scott Porter. Scott and Jamie would reconnect in the aforementioned film 10 Years, which included Channing and Chris Pratt. Jamie was actually a groomsman at Scott’s wedding to Kelsey Mayfield in 2013. With reports claiming that Jamie’s engaged to Rachel, it’s a safe bet that Scott will be in the wedding party. Think he’ll also invite the newly single Channing and Chris, too?