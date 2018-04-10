Instagram Focus: Everything You Need To Know About The New Portrait Feature On Your Fave App

Instagram just unveiled yet another way for us to up our selfie game with a new feature called Focus. Learn more about the game changing photo enhancer here!

This might be hard to believe, but you’re about to take even more selfies than you already do. And no, it’s not the usual 300 we all take trying to find the one good pic! Instagram just rolled out a new feature called Instagram Focus that ensures your selfies are on lock. It’s as simple now as opening the camera on Instagram and swiping to the “Focus” button. The effect is a softly filtered, always flattering portrait guaranteed to get you even more “likes” than your beautiful faces already do! Here’s how it works:

Open your camera when your in your Instagram story and there will now by a “Focus” option next to “Superzoom”. You can either take a selfie or a photo of someone else, but a person must be in the photo for Focus to work! You’ll notice that once a person steps into the frame, they stay in focus (get it?) while the background blurs. The person stands out and looks oh-so glamorous and nobody wastes precious eye strain looking at whatever mundane thing’s happening in the background. Clearly, this feature isn’t for when you’re trying to make your followers jealous that you’re in Paris or on a tropical vacation. Use the regular camera for that!

The Focus button also works for recording videos. When you’re done taking your pic/video, you can get even more creative by adding filters, stickers, and text before adding it to your story. So cool! At this point, Instagram Focus is available on iPhone SE, 6S, 6S+, 7, 7+, 8, 8+ and X and select Android devices. Now get to snappin’ — Coachella is almost here and you need all the selfie help you can get!