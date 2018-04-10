Walmart Yodeler, 11, Performs ‘Lovesick Blues’ Live On ‘Ellen’ & Gets Some Major Surprises

This is the sweetest thing! Mason Ramsey, AKA the Walmart Yodeling Kid, went on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ to perform, but he didn’t expect Ellen to give him the best gifts ever!

Mason Ramsey, 11, puts on an amazing performance of “Lovesick Blues” by Hank Williams Sr. during the April 10 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and you might tear up when you watch the video (above).

First, Mason talks to host Ellen DeGeneres, 60, about life in his hometown of Golconda, IL, and how he traveled on an airplane for the first time ever in order to get to the show. He mentions that his dream is to perform at the Grand Ole Opry and go to college!

Well, Ellen being Ellen, she makes all of his wildest dreams come true. After his solo performance of “Lovesick Blues,” where Mason sings/yodels and plays the guitar beautifully, Ellen returns to the stage to present him with a $15,000 scholarship for college and a gig at the Grand Ole Opry this coming Saturday! So awesome.

Finally, Ellen announces that Mason’s local Walmart in Harrisburg, IL is going to put on a giant concert for him, and it will be livestreamed on their Facebook page. It’s safe to say that this kid is going places, and he’s going to be much more than a meme!