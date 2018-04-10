Tristan Thompson Seen Entering Hotel With Woman From Club As Khloe’s About To Give Birth

Tristan Thompson was seen entering and leaving a hotel with what looks to be the same mystery woman he was spotted getting cozy with at a New York club over the weekend. See the pics and video here.

Tristan Thompson, 26, was spotted at a New York hotel with what appears to be the same woman he made headlines getting close with at PD-D lounge on Apr. 7. In pics and video obtained by The Shade Room and TMZ, Tristan and the mystery woman can be seen entering the Four Seasons hotel he was staying in with his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates and leaving together four hours later. The outlets also report they came back to the hotel around 5 am and the woman didn’t leave until 8 pm the next night with what appeared to be an overnight bag. SEE THE VIDEO OF TRISTAN AND THE MYSTERY WOMAN AT THE HOTEL HERE!

Although we don’t have all the facts right now, it’s shocking to see Tristan hanging out with another woman when his baby mama Khloe Kardashian, 33, is set to give birth any day now. Does Khloe know about this? And who is this mystery woman? We don’t have all the answers but it’s definitely been an interesting series of events and we’ll be on the lookout for more info wherever we can receive it!

Khloe and Tristan have been dating since 2016 and they’ve been gearing up for the birth of their daughter this month. Khloe’s been very open about sharing pics from her pregnancy journey on social media and seems very excited to become a first time mom. The couple announced Khloe’s pregnancy in Dec. 2017 with a gorgeous black and white pic of Khloe and Tristan holding her baby bump.