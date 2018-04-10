This does NOT look good! Tristan Thompson was caught on camera making out with multiple women amid his alleged cheating scandal! Watch the insane video here.

What in the world is going on?! Following the reports that claim Tristan Thompson, 27, was spotted cozying up to a mystery woman in New York City on April 7, new footage, obtained by TMZ, has surfaced of him cheating on his baby mama Khloe Kardashian, 33, with not one but TWO different woman back in October! In the clip, Tristan can be seen tonguing down one of the women and then motorboats the other. The incident reportedly took place at a hookah lounge outside Washington, D.C. ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Washington Wizards. Take a look at the video below!

Although the footage is old, Khloe would have been about three months pregnant at the time! This does not look good.

This story is still developing…