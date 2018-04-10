TJ Miller Arrested For Allegedly Giving Feds Fake Info Over Amtrak Bomb Threat

TJ Miller, have you done? The former ‘Silicon Valley’ star was busted by the FBI over giving fake info when trying to warn the feds of a possible bomb threat!

TJ Miller, 36, was arrested by an FBI agent in LaGuardia airport on April 9, according to TMZ. Security footage shows TJ getting taken into custody around 10pm ET. He was booked for “providing false information” or pulling a hoax with federal authorities, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Supposedly, on March 18, TJ was riding an Amtrak train from D.C. to New York City when he called the feds to report a woman with brown hair and a scarf.

She “has a bomb in her bag,” TJ reportedly said. An Amtrak police officer called back TJ, who allegedly said this woman kept checking the bag and wanted to get off the train and leave the bag behind. “This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out,” he reportedly said. TJ allegedly gave the authorities the wrong train number, which resulted in a different train being stopped in Connecticut. The wrong train was evacuated and searched, causing massive delays.

TJ was reportedly removed from his train because he was intoxicated. An attendant, according to the docs, said he had consumed two glasses of wine and two double-Scots and sodas. The attendant also claims that TJ had “exchanged profanity” with a woman in the First Class car. The cops determined that TJ had a grudge with the woman and, according to the TMZ docs, made the false report about having the bomb. The FBI obtained an arrest warrant for TJ, which they executed when he flew back to LaGuardia after doing some comedy gigs in Canada the prior weekend.

We’ll update this post with more information as it is made available.