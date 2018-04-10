‘RHOA’: Sheree Whitfield Fired From Bravo Series & Her Jailhouse Romance May Be To Blame

Oh no! Sheree Whitfield may not be back for Season 11 of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, as a new report claims she was fired from the series.

An original star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was allegedly just given the boot, as LOVEBSCOTT claims Sheree Whitfield was fired from the long-running Bravo reality series. The site claims Sheree will not be invited back as a Housewife for Season 11. But don’t feel too bad for Sheree — this isn’t the first time she’s left the series. If you’ve been watching since Day 1, then you’re well aware of the fact that Sheree first left the show in 2012, after Season 4 wrapped filming. She later rejoined RHOA as a “friend of the housewives” for Season 8 in 2015, and eventually returned full-time for Seasons 9 and 10. So why was she given the boot this time around? Well, it may stem from her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams, who is currently serving 10 years in prison for stealing $5 million in wire fraud schemes!

“Bravo can’t film inside or even outside the jail. This is causing a problem with her storyline,” a source told Us Weekly. None of the housewives have directly reacted to this news, but Porsha Williams did seem to take to social media to celebrate Sheree’s firing. “Karma,” she tweeted on April 6, following by a peach emoji. The site also hears that Kim Zolciak won’t be returning for Season 11 either. She never returned to the series full-time after leaving in 2013, but she served as a “friend” during Season 10. So technically, she wasn’t fired — she just won’t be asked to film next season. LOVEBSCOTT claims NeNe, Cynthia, Porsha, Kenya and Kandi are all expected to return.

Karma 🍑 — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) April 6, 2018

Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs this Sunday, April 15, at 8pm ET on Bravo. Will you be watching?