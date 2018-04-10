Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Ashe Welcome Baby #2 & The Birth Story Is INSANE

Seth Meyers is a new dad again! The late-night talkshow host & his wife have officially welcomed their 2nd child, and it’s a boy! Get the exciting details here.

Seth Meyers, 44, has another little man in his life! The star’s wife, Alexi Ashe, gave birth to the couple’s second son, Axel Strahal, on April 8, and Seth revealed the wild story behind the little guy’s birth on his talk show April 9! While Seth and Alexi typically keep their personal lives private, it’s obvious that they both love being parents. And we can just see their firstborn, son, Ashe Olsen Meyers, 1, being an amazing big brother! Seth explained that Axel came so quickly, that Alexi gave birth to him in the lobby of the pair’s apartment building! “I called 911 and in the course of a minute conversation I said, ‘We’re about to have a baby, we’re having a baby…we had a baby,” he joked. He even teared up while telling the story!

Seth announced his wife’s second pregnancy on Thanksgiving during an episode of his late-night show, Late Night With Seth Meyers. For the special show, he invited his brother Josh and their parents, Larry and Hillary Meyers, onto his show as guests. After revealing the news to his fans, Seth’s mom shared that when he first told her about baby number two, he was “sobbing” tears of joy!

“I said, ‘What happened? Are you okay?’ And he said, ‘No, no it’s wonderful news, it’s wonderful news.’ I said, ‘What is it?’ And he said, ‘Well, we’re gonna have another baby,’ ” Hillary began. “I said, ‘That’s fabulous — why are you crying?’ And he said, ‘Because for over a month I’ve had to pretend I don’t care what sex it is, but I do care, I want a little boy.’ ”

Seth chimed in, “That’s true. “I really wanted a brother for my son because I was so lucky to have one.” And now baby Ashe’s little bro has finally arrived! Congrats again, Alexi and Seth!