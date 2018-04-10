‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Nicole Vargas Arrested After Giving Oral Sex In Public While Topless

‘Bad Girls Club’ star, Nicole ‘Nicky’ Vargas was arrested in Florida last week for performing oral sex on her boyfriend while topless AND in public. — Video and mugshot.

Bad Girls Club star Nicole “Nicky” Vargas, 28, was arrested in Cape Canaveral, Florida last week, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office tells TMZ. Vargas was arrested after cops say she was giving her boyfriend, Colton Voegele, 23, oral sex, while topless in plain view of bystanders. Multiple people witnessed the incident because Vargas and her boyfriend were located in the parking lot of an apartment complex, as reported by the site. Voegele was also arrested.

Police went on to describe how the scene turned violent when a witness attempted to confront Vargas and her boyfriend. When the witness told the pair to leave the apartment complex, cops say Vargas and her boyfriend began ripping the witness’ shirt and punching him in the chest and the back of the head with a closed fist.

When police arrived to the scene, they say that Vargas ran before she was caught and arrested for unnatural and lascivious acts in public, battery and exposure of sexual organs. Vargas — who appeared on season 10 of Bad Girls Club — was reportedly released on $500 bail, while Voegele is being held on $1,500 bond, according to reports.