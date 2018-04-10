National Siblings Day: Kylie & Kendall, Gigi & Bella & 14 More Of Hollywood’s Hottest Siblings

Isn’t it fun that most of our favorite celebrities come in twos — or threes, or fives? In honor of National Siblings Day, see pics of the Kardashians and more!

We’re starting with the obvious choice, the Kardashians. Duh! For the past 10+ years, the lives of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Rob, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have played out onscreen. Fans’ lives have all become so saturated with Kardashian content that they almost feel like they’re one of the pack (us included!).

While the Kardashian and Jenner siblings all have their own things going on — separate careers, relationships, and more — it all comes back to family! Seriously; they’re all so supporting and loving. They’re not afraid to criticize each other or give relationship advice. It’s all love. Kendall talked about her siblings’ adorable kids on a recent episode of Ellen, and said while she wasn’t ready to have babies herself, she was so in love with being an aunt. ““It’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with so I can play with them and just give them back,” she said, laughing. What a good aunt!

Not only are sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid best friends, but they also work together. Can you imagine having two supermodels in the family? Bella’s been an incredible sister lately, supporting Gigi after her brutal breakup with Zayn Malik, and totally shunning him, too. As an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time, “Bella’s trying to convince Gigi that they should do a girls only trip somewhere to celebrate her being single. Bella’s excited that they’re both single together. So sweet!

