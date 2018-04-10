‘New Girl’s Lamorne Morris Thinks Nick & Jess Should Totally Get Married: ‘I Would Love That’

How does Lamorne Morris want to see Jess and Nick’s love story end? We spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the ‘New Girl’ star about his hopes for the perfect series ending!



Lamorne Morris, 34, is gearing up for New Girl to say it’s final goodbye. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, we couldn’t help but ask what his thoughts were about the show’s main couple, Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel). Believe it or not, Lamorne, who plays Winston on the show, is totally shipping the couple as endgame just like longtime fans! “I think the fans would love that and I would love that because the fans would love that,” Lamorne told HollywoodLife when we asked if he thought Nick and Jess should get married before the show’s end.

“That has been one of the biggest parts of our storyline and show, and that has been the Nick and Jess relationship,” Lamorne added. “So, I think it would be necessary to have that. I think it is important to fans and I think it gives it some closure to what they have going on — but also its a comedy so they might not! Who knows? I know the answer, you don’t.” What a tease! However, we don’t have to wait long to find out how Jess and Nick’s story ends. The season seven premiere of New Girl is on Tuesday, April 10 at 9:30pm ET. The final season is only eight episodes long, with a series finale airing on May 15 at 9pm ET.

Stay tuned to HollywoodLife for everything you need to know about New Girl‘s final season!