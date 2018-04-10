Kim Kardashian Furious Tristan Thompson Hurt Sister Khloe At ‘Worst Possible Time’

Kim Kardashian is extremely mad at Tristan Thompson for shockingly spending time with another woman when Khloe Kardashian is about to give birth to their child. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Kim Kardashian, 37, is not happy about Tristan Thompson‘s night out with another woman, especially since little sis Khloe Kardashian, 33, is set to give birth to his baby any day now. “Kim is furious over Tristan cheating on Khloe, she can’t believe he would disrespect Khloe like this when she is weeks away from giving birth to his child,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.”Kim is livid because now is the worst possible time for Tristan to be hurting Kim‘s little sister whom she is very protective of. Kim knows how important it is to be calm, relaxed and stress-free in the days leading up to going into labor. This level of heartache and pain is not healthy for Khloe or her baby, which makes Kim furious. Tristan’s timing could not be worse.”

Kim’s fury is understandable considering Tristan’s making serious headlines for being seen with other women during his relationship with Khloe. It turns out the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is even turning to mom Kris Jenner, 62, to do everything she can to comfort Khloe during this difficult time. “Kim is conferring with Kris and they are in full-on crisis mode,” the source continued. “Their top priority right now is taking care of Khloe and her baby on the way… then they will figure out what to do about Tristan.”

Khloe and Tristan have been dating since 2016 and have seemed to have a happy relationship up until Tristan’s alleged cheating scandal. Neither Tristan or any of the Kardashian clan have spoken publicly about the pics and videos of Tristan with other women since they have surfaced but Khloe could give birth to a baby girl at any moment. We’ll definitely be on the lookout for more updates!