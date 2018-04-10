Khloe Kardashian Devastated After Seeing Tristan Thompson Looking Cozy With Woman

Khloe Kardashian has been painfully crying after seeing shocking photos of Tristan Thompson getting close to another woman when she’s about to give birth. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is extremely upset after seeing pics of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 26, getting close to another woman in New York over the weekend and it’s causing a painful time right when she’s about to give birth. “Khloe is devastated and has been brought to tears after seeing the pics of Tristan with another woman,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Her pregnancy is supposed to be the most special time in her life, and instead it has been ruined by Tristan and is becoming the most painful. It breaks her heart to see the man she loves with someone else. It hurts and she is feeling super emotional right now especially because she is really pregnant so all of her feelings are more intense. The whole situation is horrible and Khloe doesn’t know what she is going to do right now, she can’t stop crying.”

We can definitely understand Khloe’s feelings about the whole situation. Tristan’s pics from his eventful outing at PD-D lounge were just released and there’s even speculation that he’s kissing the mystery woman in one of them. Although we don’t know for sure what happened at the club with the NBA player, Khloe is definitely upset about the possibility that her love and father of her child could be having some romantic time with someone other than her, especially when they’re supposed to welcome a baby any day now.

“Khloe is not taking this lightly with Tristan,” another source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He needs to own up to her immediately on what he did or did not do because if she finds any truth to it he is going to be in a world of s**t. Khloe would lose all the trust she has with Tristan and would highly consider breaking up with him ASAP. She doesn’t want her child to know that her mother dealt with such awful behavior even if it is the father of her child. She dealt with Lamar [Odom] and what he did and promised herself she would never deal with anything like that again. It is mind blowing to Khloe that Tristan would even be caught flirting with another women let alone doing anything else.”

Apart from the recent incident with Tristan, Khloe’s seemed to be enjoying her pregnancy. From sharing her cravings on social media to showing off her baby bump in adorable pics, the mom-to-be has been embracing all the firsts that come with being pregnant. After announcing that she’s expecting a daughter on a previous episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans have been anticipating the arrival and have even wondered what she will name her baby girl.

We wish Khloe a healthy birth and we hope things with her and Tristan will work out for the best!