Khloe Kardashian Rocks Sports Bra To Reveal Bare Bump While Waiting For Baby: New Pics

Khloe Kardashian’s just bumping along, patiently waiting for her daughter to arrive! In the meantime, she’s keeping busy sharing bare baby bump pics. See her newest ones!

At nine months pregnant, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is at the point where’s she’s just playing a waiting game! More anxious than ever to meet her and Tristan Thompson‘s, 27, baby daughter, the star is keeping herself occupied by playing around on social media while nesting in Cleveland, Ohio. Most recently, on April 9, the Revenge Body creator took to Snapchat to share some sweet pics of herself posing with her bare belly exposed — and she looked gorge! Click here to see adorable pics of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Dressed in a gray Calvin Klein sports bra and unzipped black hoodie, Khloe used several filters for her mini photo shoot, including a flower crown and cat ears and whiskers — all pink themed of course. She also seemed to prove that, contrary to reports, she was not in labor and was not at the hospital preparing to give birth. In fact, KoKo looked pretty chill! While her exact due date has not been revealed, she’s reportedly due within the next week. And she’s making it clear that she is BEYOND ready to finally become a mom!

Earlier in the day, Khloe posted another sweet shot, this time via Instagram, from her maternity shoot with Tristan. In the pic, which features the expectant parents kissing, Tristan’s hands rest on Khloe’s bump as her hands cradle his face. The reality star captioned the image, “We are ready whenever you are little mama.” That same day, Khloe shared a blog post revealing why she’s not afraid to give birth.

“I’ve seen over eight births live and in person,” she wrote. “Women were made to do this… Of course I’m a little nervous to go into labor, but I’m trying to not overthink something that literally happens all the time.” The next day, on April 10, the soon-to-be mom expanded on watching her sisters give birth. “I’ve been so lucky to be in the labor and delivery room for every one of my sisters’ deliveries,” she explained.

“I’d say the most significant experience was when I watched Kylie give birth. I was six months pregnant, so it was a lot more real because I knew I’d have to do that in three months. You don’t miss a beat when you know you have to do it soon! But having said that … I don’t think it’s smart to watch another person give birth when you’re pregnant, LOL.” We know it’ll all be worth it though and soon Khloe will have a little one of her own! Until then, we can presumably look forward to more bump pics!