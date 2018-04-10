Well, this is super twisted. Khloe Kardashian has a new true-crime show coming out about the most ‘outrageous and provocative crimes’ about sisters killing their sisters. How will Khloe’s own sisters think about this?!

Khloe Kardashian’s new show, Twisted Sisters, will premiere on Investigation Discovery in 2019. She’ll serve as an executive producer on the six-part series. The show will take viewers “inside the most outrageous and provocative crimes ever committed by the unlikeliest of pairs – sisters,” ID said in a press release. “Kinship can kill and sisters fueled by jealousy or hatred are the most vindictive of all. Each hour-long episode investigates the how and why this pair, bound by blood, has descended into darkness. Sometimes these sisters work together to commit a crime but often the duo can turn against one another with the deadliest of outcomes. Twisted Sisters delves into the sisters’ evolution into evil through a series of interviews with immediate family members and close friends to learn what triggered their path towards a life of crime. Investigators and law enforcement anchor each story as they recount firsthand their unraveling of the case and try to make sense of the crimes committed.”

Khloe is without a doubt one of the most famous sister in the world. She’s part of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty and has four sisters of her own — Kourtney, 38, Kim, 37, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20. We’re sure they’ll get a real kick out of Khloe’s new show! “I am so excited to be bringing you Twisted Sisters. As a self-proclaimed ‘true-crime addict’ there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong,” Khloe said in a statement.

The show, which will also be produced by Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch of 44 Blue Productions, is still a whole year away. But we’re so excited Khloe is delving into the true crime world. This gives the KUWTK star time to get used to being a mom! The 33-year-old is due to give birth to her first child — a girl — any day now!