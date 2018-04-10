Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Trying For Baby #3? She Admits They’re Having Fun ‘Practicing’

Getting super real about her sex life with Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson revealed they’re VERY active in the bedroom — and they’re ‘always practicing’ for another baby!

Although Jessica Simpson, 37, and husband Eric Johnson, 38, are already the parents of two adorable children: 5-year-old daughter Max and 4-year-old son Ace, Jessica still feels like she’s got “baby fever” every now and then. In fact, opening up to ET on April 7 about the possibility of expanding her family, the singer admitted that the thought has crossed her mind — despite saying in the past that she was done after two. As for now though, Jessica and Eric are simply having fun practicing in the bedroom — that’s for sure! Click here to see pics from Eric & Jessica’s 2014 wedding.

“We always practice,” Jessica quipped when asked about having more kids with her hubby. “But it would definitely have to be a miracle.” Even still though, Jessica confessed Max and Ace are growing up way too fast, and she misses having a toddler at home. “My daughter is about to turn 6, May 1st is her birthday, and my son is going to turn 5 on June 30th and it’s just like, ‘Wait, so this is no longer toddler, this is full-on kid,'” the star shared. “My daughter [already] thinks she’s a teenager. My son at least wants to be a baby still.”

At the same time, Jessica admitted she “doesn’t really know” whether a third child is actually in the cards for her fam. But nonetheless, her and Eric’s sex life hasn’t slowed down! In fact, it’s what helps keep the “spicy” passion alive in their marriage. “Today, we got to go on this trip without the kids, [and usually] we don’t go places without the kids,” Jesica explained, adding that making the trip by themselves allowed the pair to give each other “all of the attention.”

And even if Jessica and Eric aren’t actively trying for a baby YET, she at least seems more open to the possibility than she did last May when talking to Ellen DeGeneres. “I’m not pregnant,” the singer said at the time, addressing speculation that she might be expecting. “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus. I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third.” Never say never, Jessica!