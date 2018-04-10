Gwen Stefani Admits She Thinks About Marrying Blake Shelton ‘All The Time’: He’s ‘Sexier’ Than Ever

During an April 10 appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ Gwen Stefani dishes on those Blake Shelton marriage rumors — and admit it’s something she thinks about quite oten

Gwen Stefani made a surprise appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show to announce her new Las Vegas residency on April 10, but Ellen, of course, couldn’t let her go without discussing the recent tabloid rumors that Gwen and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, are planning a wedding. Gwen got a bit flustered by the questions and didn’t say much, but when Ellen told her to “think about” marrying Blake, Gwen admitted, “I do! I think about it all the time!” Awww! However, she did not say directly whether or not the wedding rumors are true.

Still, she had nothing but amazing things to say about her man. “He got sexier,” she raved. “It just keeps getting better and cuter and more country!” She also confirmed that her kids “love” the country singer. It’s safe to say that, even after two and a half years together, Blake and Gwen’s relationships is going very strong! She’s not the only one who gushes over him in public, either. In fact, just this weekend, he took to Instagram to give her some major praise. “Hey @gwenstefani it’s official — with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!!” he wrote. “Side note: I love you pretty girl…#truth.”

Gwen’s Vegas residency, “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl,” will take place at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and kick off on June 27. There will be dates in June, July and Dec. 2018, as well as Feb. and March 2019. Tickets go on-sale April 13.

“To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor,” Gwen said in a statement. “Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”