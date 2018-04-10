EXO-CBX Drops New EP ‘Blooming Days’ & Gets Sweet Support From Fellow EXO Member Sehun

Aww! EXO-CBX dropped their epic new EP ‘Blooming Days’ today, and EXO-K’s Sehun has taken to Instagram to show his support for the other group. Check it out!

If you’re confused, here’s the deal: the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO is separated into subgroups, including EXO-K (consisting of members Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun) and EXO-CBX (Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin). EXO-CBX released their second mini-album Blooming Days on April 10, and Sehun has sweetly shown his support for the other group on Instagram by posting a photo (above) and captioning it with the title of the EP! Sehun’s 13.1m followers will definitely help give the album a boost.

Fans are thrilled that Sehun, who also has an acting career and was recently cast in the action web film Dokgo Rewind, is showing his support for the other band. “Sehun shared a CBX update on instagram! He is indeed number one of supporter of EXO and EXO-L. Our sweet baby, so caring,” one tweeted.

“SEHUN BEING THE SUPPORTIVE FRIEND HE IS AND PROMOTING CBX, I LOVE THIS CONCEPT,” another wrote. Yep, we love seeing faves support other faves!

We can’t wait to see what’s coming up for Sehun and EXO-K, and we’re sure the CBX guys will return the favor once new music is released. In the meantime, you can stream EXO-CBX’s new EP Blooming Days above!