‘Elton John: I’m Still Standing– A Grammy Salute’: Best Show Moments

Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Lady Gaga turned up to perform at the ‘Elton John: I’m Still Standing-A GRAMMY® Salute’ on April 10, and you can see photos of the best show moments right here!

Alessia Cara, Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Chris Martin, Shawn Mendes, Maren Morris, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, and SZA honored Elton John and his incredible career during the tribute special Elton John: I’m Still Standing-A GRAMMY® Salute on April 10! Click through the gallery, attached, to see all of the can’t-miss highlights. While all the tributes were incredible, Sam’s by far, was the most emotional. Before performing “Daniel,” Sam thanked Elton for always believing in him and being an inspiration to the LGBTQ community. “As a male singer-songwriter who is gay, you are a shining example,” Sam said on stage. So incredible, right?

While the aforementioned artists were present to cover some of Elton’s biggest hits, other stars showed up to support the legend, too. Jon Batiste, Neil Patrick Harris, Christopher Jackson, Anna Kendrick, Gayle King, Lucy Liu, Valerie Simpson and Hailee Steinfeld all made appearances — so cool! In addition to the outstanding performances, Elton live tweeted throughout the night. So of course, that was an entire moment within itself. “One last song with the performers who all made tonight so special. What a show they gave us. Elton xo #EltonSalute #EltonREVAMP,” Elton tweeted following his epic group rendition with Miley, SZA, Alessia and more.

Elton John made the announcement that he’d be retiring from touring in January, but he’ll be hitting the yellow brick road one last time. “It’s a way to say thank you and to go out with a bang,” he said when introducing a 300-date farewell tour. “There’s a lot more to me than playing on the road and this is the last one I’m going to do,” he added. He’ll definitely be missed, and this special was a great way to honor his contributions to music and culture!