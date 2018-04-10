Cardi B Determined To Marry Offset Despite Wendy Williams’ Diss: She’s ‘Just Jealous’ & A ‘Hater’

Wendy Williams threw some major shade at Cardi B and Offset’s relationship after their pregnancy reveal, and Cardi is PISSED. HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Cardi B is not letting Wendy Williams’ opinion affect her relationship with fiance and baby daddy, Offset! After Wendy admitted she doesn’t think the rappers will end up getting married, Cardi is more determined than ever to make things work with her man. “Cardi thinks Wendy’s comments were just dumb and she is determined to marry Offset despite the statements,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “With her album doing well and a baby on the way, Cardi has never been happier. She is angry at Wendy and finds it insulting that Wendy would question her love story with Offset. She thinks Wendy needs to back off because her marriage isn’t perfect, either.”

In case you missed it, Wendy slammed Cardi for not wearing her engagement ring on Saturday Night Live, which was when she finally confirmed that she and Offset are expecting a baby together. “Cardi thinks that Wendy is just jealous, like all the other haters that come at her online every day,” our source adds. “She feels that Wendy’s just another hater, which only motivates her to work harder to make her marriage with Offset and all of her other dreams come true, too.” Despite having a baby on the way, Cardi and Offset are in no rush to get married as their schedules are just incredibly busy for the rest of 2018. However, our insider reveals that Cardi is “one thousand percent” confident that the nuptials will happen eventually.

Of course, it’s no secret that there’s been trouble in paradise for Cardi and Offset in the past — she’s admitted that he cheated on her but has decided to stand by him, regardless. Let’s hope they really do have it all worked out before the baby comes!